For those who don’t know, these two items are only located in the new area of ​​the expansion and are specifically designed to strengthen the Lightless, as well as Torrent and summoned spirits. Moreover, it seems that some of the players who are experiencing difficulties with the bosses of Shadow of the Erdtree may not have strengthened themselves properly with these elements, hence FromSoftware’s idea of ​​publishing a post with targeted advice on Steam.

It’s no secret that many players are complaining about the difficulty perhaps calibrated a little too high Of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree . For this reason, in addition to a corrective patch that made expansion easier, FromSoftware has released a mini-guide on “how to beef up your character” through the “Shadow Tree Fragments” and the “Venerated Spirit Ashes”, explaining what they are for, how they are found and how to activate them.

FromSoftware’s advice

If you are interested, you can find the post in question at this address and was published in conjunction with patch 1.12.2 which makes the game easier by enhancing the effectiveness of the Mother Tree Blessing. Let’s read an excerpt.

An image of a Shadow Tree fragment from FromSoftware

If you find yourself having trouble in the game, explore different areas and search for “Shadow Tree Fragments” and “Venerated Spirit Ashes”, which are needed to strengthen your character in the Shadow Realm. Once you have these items, you can activate or increase your blessings from the Grace Site menu.

Blessing of the shade tree

The “Shadow Tree Blessing” increases a character’s ability to deal and negate damage. The item required to activate and enhance your “Shadow Tree Blessing”, called a “Shadow Tree Fragment”, can be found in Marika’s Churches and other locations.

The “Blessing of Venerated Spirit Ashes” increases the ability of your summoned spirits and phantom steed to deal and negate damage. The “Venerable Spirit Ashes” item, required to activate and upgrade the “Venerated Spirit Ashes Blessing”, can be obtained from the corpses of horn heralds and other ritual items that decorate towns and villages throughout the Shadow Realm.

The location of two Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree power-ups indicated by FromSoftware

Clearly FromSoftware doesn’t want to ruin your enjoyment of discovery, so it hasn’t indicated the precise location of these objects other than the two in the image above. But if you need it, we’ll give you a hand with our guide on how to find all the Shadow Tree Fragments and, in general, with our complete solution of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.