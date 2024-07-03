For a long time, lEgg yolk has been shrouded in a halo of doubt, especially for those who suffer from fatty liver.. It has been said that his high cholesterol and saturated fat content makes it an enemy to this vital organ. However, recent studies have shed light on this issue, revealing surprising truths.

What do the experts say? To better understand The role of egg yolk in fatty liverthree nutrition experts—Carl Bender, Noah Warren, and Stephanie Small—give their opinions, based on years of experience and research, offering a nuanced and hopeful view.

Carl Bender, Master of Science in Biochemical and Molecular Nutrition, reassures us by stating that Eating 2 to 3 eggs per week is not a problem for those with fatty liverIn fact, it highlights that the nutritional benefits of eggs, such as their high protein and essential nutrients content, outweigh the potential risks associated with fat.

Noah Warren, Certified Dietitian, agrees that Egg yolk, although rich in cholesterol, also provides healthy and satiating fats. It emphasizes the importance of choosing polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which are abundant in foods such as avocado, nuts and olive oil, and of combining eggs with fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Stephanie Small, Master of Science in Exercise Physiology and Sports Nutrition, adds that The fats contained in egg yolk, mainly healthy, have anti-inflammatory properties and can improve blood lipids.. It clarifies that, although excessive consumption is not recommended, egg yolks, enjoyed in moderation, offer health benefits.

How to eat eggs in a healthy way?

Experts agree that the key is moderation and preparation. Limiting consumption to 2 or 3 eggs per week and choosing healthy cooking methods such as boiling, poaching or frying with olive oil are key aspects.Combining eggs with foods rich in fiber and nutrients, such as vegetables, fruits and whole grain breads, is also essential to create a balanced and beneficial dish for the body.

In conclusion, egg yolk is not an enemy of fatty liver. When consumed in moderation and as part of a healthy diet, this food can provide essential nutrients and benefits for overall health. Remember to consult with a health professional or nutritionist for personalized recommendations that fit your specific needs.