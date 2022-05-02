This weekend Egan Bernal made headlines in Colombia for his striking tweets in which he decided to talk about politics.

The current champion of the Giro d’Italia, who is resuming his training with the Ineos team in Monaco, aroused the response of several presidential candidates and well-known politicians for a few trills in which he spoke of “giving away money” and the “future of the country “.

After Federico Gutiérrez, Gustavo Petro, Sergio Fajardo and Armando Benedetti, among others, decided to reply, The turn to speak came for Xiomara Guerrero, his ex-girlfriend and current head of communications.

In the case of ‘Xiomy’, a ‘political hint’ that Internet users have tried to decipher.

‘Nothing lukewarm can be good!’

“Nothing lukewarm can be good!”was the striking tweet with a political tone that Guerrero published on Sunday night.

Although he does not directly mention Egan Bernal, the relationship with the controversy of the cyclist’s messages seems to be quite clear. Not surprisingly, the term ‘lukewarm’ was used by Egan in his reaction to the commotion unleashed.

“In a tweet that I write they tell me that I am from the left, in the other that I am from the right, if they knew that I do not like extremes… and clearly in this one they will tell me that I am lukewarm. That only shows that certain political sectors must stop generating hatred in the people and unite us,” Bernal had said.

In a tweet that I write they tell me that I am from the left, in the other that I am from the right, if they knew that I do not like extremes… and clearly in this they will tell me that I am lukewarm

That only shows that certain political sectors must stop generating hatred in the people and unite us – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) April 29, 2022

Nothing that is lukewarm can be good! – Xiomy Guerrero (@XiomyGuerrero4) May 2, 2022

Egan Bernal continues in his tuning to define a possible date of return to competition.

