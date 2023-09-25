Should we stop the football competition after the riots during the classic? An overwhelming majority of people who participated in this site’s poll think so. They agree with Marco van Basten, who is so despondent about all the supporter fuss in the Netherlands that he sees no other option than to temporarily halt professional football.

Last night, Marco van Basten (58) pleaded with Ziggo Sport for a temporary stop, because the former striker and trainer of Ajax no longer sees any other option. “Just stop it. Yes, I mean that, because it’s something every time. This was a deliberate action. People do this deliberately. They have a purpose for that. Now the competition has been stopped, the most important one in the Netherlands, and now? It’s just not right. If we can’t behave normally in the stadiums, maybe we should just stop doing it.”

‘Everything seems possible here’

This site asked its readers whether Dutch professional football is ready for a temporary break, as Marco van Basten suggests? Nearly 55,000 people cast a vote. 65 percent think Van Basten has a point. “It’s a game and of course you can be a supporter, but this goes all the way. This is not what we want,” Ruud Timmermans responds.

He believes that Ajax should pay heavily, but that it does not stop at Ajax. “Next week it will be somewhere else again. Are we Dutch so different from the English, French, Spaniards or Italians? No, but everything seems possible here.”

‘Apprentice with the English’

Louis Bouten largely agrees with Marco van Basten's position, but according to him, shutting down the competition is not the solution. According to him, this would be heavier penalties. Reader Koos van der Kurk agrees with him. "Maybe Marco is right. But in my opinion, temporarily shutting down only makes sense if you use that period to come up with real solutions. We (almost) all do shameful things about it, but that doesn't solve anything. Learn from the English and see if their model can be applied to us."

Of the almost 55,000 voters, 35 percent disagreed with Van Basten. One of them is reader John Hoppenbrouwers. “Why do football fans (also with children) who want to watch a nice afternoon of football have to suffer from a bunch of retards who call themselves supporters. The area where it happens simply needs to be cleared, after which the competition can continue for the true enthusiast.”

Marinus Burger also thinks there is another solution. “I believe, especially with current technologies, that we can filter out scum. It is always a small group that ruins things for someone else. Abolition is not the solution. It has everything to do with the ingenuity of those rioters, should the good ones suffer? I do not think so.”