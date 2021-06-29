For his part, the Egyptian paleontologist, Dr. Hisham Salam, director and founder of the Mansoura University Center for Vertebrate Fossils, explains the remarkable global interest in the “dragon-man” skull, saying that the tree of human evolution is a tree with intertwined limbs whose roots extend back to 7 million years of geological history, and any discovery helps In untangling this tangle is crucial.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, he adds that despite the importance of the discovery, it has not yet borne fruit, especially since scientists in the scientific community prefer to wait before issuing scientific judgments..

He continues: “The Dragon Man (Homo longi) It is located between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens (Homo sapiens), because it possesses socialist characteristics, some of which support his relationship with Homo sapiens, and others support his relationship with Neanderthals.“.

But the new thing that scientists revealed in the research papers is that the dragon-man is closer to Homo sapiens, as a result of the presence of some traits in the skull that differ from Neanderthals, and these traits are closer to Homo sapiens.“.

Regarding the importance of the recent results, Salam says that this sample is of great importance in the evolutionary history, expecting that scientists will intensify their efforts during the coming period to reach important results, especially that we are in front of a well-preserved complete skull, which supports obtaining better results..

As for the reference by some scholars to the existence of a similarity between the “dragon man” and the Denisovan man, the Egyptian paleontologist says that this assumption is still on the scientists’ research table, especially since the “Denisovan” samples are few, and in order for there to be an objective comparison it must be with the same The parts of the skull.

He asserts that we cannot be certain at the present time that “Dragon Man” is Denisovans or that there is a similarity between them, and in order for this hypothesis to be resolved, sufficient samples must be obtained from Denisovans..

Salam concludes his speech to Sky News Arabia that after the recent discoveries, the world’s eyes are turning towards Egypt, in the hope of discovering any Homo fossils in Egypt, because the tree of human evolution, which extends for 7 million years, has mainly African roots, and until man comes out and spreads throughout The land, his exit must have been from locations close to the continents, such as Egypt or Bab al-Mandab, but the most probable that his exit was from Egypt.

Chinese style memorization

It should be noted that the “dragon man” skull was preserved in the Chinese way of preserving treasures, after it was hidden at the bottom of a well for about 80 years, after it was discovered in 1933 in northeastern China, to come out to light in 2018 and make a loud noise in the scientific community..

The researchers suggest that the lifespan of the “Dragon Man” is up to 50 years, expecting it to have a “very wide” face, deep eyes with large eye sockets, large teeth, and a brain similar in size to modern humans..

The skull, discovered in the Chinese city of Harbin, is between 138,000 and 309,000 years old, according to geochemical analysis, and combines primitive features, such as a broad nose, low eyebrow and brain, with those most similar to Homo sapiens, including flat, delicate cheekbones..