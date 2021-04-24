ofCindy Boden shut down

Donald Trump is still up to mischief in US politics. While he is currently operating out of South Florida, this could soon change.

Palm Beach, Florida – Donald Trump’s current center of power is Mar-a-Lago – a luxury property in Palm Beach, Florida. This is where the ex-US president disappeared when he left the White House in January 2021 and made room for his successor Joe Biden. Much to the displeasure of some of the neighbors.

Much has happened in US politics in recent months – but Trump never completely disappeared from the scene. He comments on developments, positions Republicans, including for the 2022 midterm elections, and makes an occasional appearance himself. There is still no absolute clarity about his ambitions for the 2024 presidential election. Florida became the place where he acted. Companions came by, he set up an office. Now Trump seems to be moving back to another place for a while. Close to home.

At least reported the news portal insider from that. Accordingly, Donald Trump and his team are planning to move north to the New York region. insider spoke to Trump advisors who said there was a discussion about when Mar-a-Lago would be vacated and everything temporarily relocated to Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Is Donald Trump leaving Mar-a-Lago soon? According to a report, he wants to go to New York City

Several reasons are given in the report. On the one hand, the private club Mar-a-Lago will close after Memorial Day at the end of May, when South Florida becomes an extremely hot and humid affair. But in light of his quest to maintain control of the Republican Party, an anonymous source says there is another reason he moved: raising funds.

Since Bedminster is around an hour’s drive from New York City, this move also brings him significantly closer to the large community of Republican donors represented there. A Trump spokeswoman did not want to comment on the topic.

But Trump knows New York City very well. He was born there, including the Trump Tower – one of the projects from his time in the real estate industry. But now he doesn’t have that much to laugh about there anymore: The public prosecutor’s office is conducting investigations into financial and tax issues – it is a legal danger for Trump. This is another reason why it is assumed that Trump will return to Mar-a-Lago after turning away. (cibo)