From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Donald Trump is now also in the spotlight because of his age. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Alex Brandon

The age of the US president plays a central role in the election. An appearance raises new doubts about Donald Trump’s mental fitness.

Washington – The focus of the discussions this time is the former US President Donald TrumpTrump has repeatedly criticized Joe Biden practiced, especially with regard to his age and mental fitness. He called Biden “cognitively impaired” and an “old, broken pile of crap” and highlighted his frequent slip-ups in public speeches. Now Trump himself is being criticized for similar incidents. Trump is using this age difference with Joe Biden for his campaign attacks. After Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, Trump now sees himself as the Democrat Kamala Harris opposite.

Before the US election: Trump’s speech blunders spark speculation about his mental fitness

According to media reports, Trump stumbled over certain phrases at a campaign rally in Atlanta. He pronounced “wrecking” as “reckting,” “mobs” as “marbs,” and said “place” instead of “police” before correcting himself. These slip-ups sparked speculation on social media about his cognitive abilities. Some social media users referred to the slip-ups as “glitch” and raised concerns about Trump’s age and mental fitness.

At the rally, Trump also continued to falsely claim that he won Georgia in 2020, a state he lost to future US President Joe Biden. He called Biden “such a bad precedent” instead of “president” before correcting himself and saying Harris is “a low IQ person.” Harris — 59 years old — hopes to capitalize on her popularity with younger voters.

Donald Trump: The 78-year-old’s health and blunders in focus of the US election

Although Trump is 78 years old, he has not faced the same public concern or criticism as Biden. He has also made numerous blunders in speeches, such as when he confused the city and state in which he was campaigning, or when he revealed geographical weaknesses with Hungary. Trump’s office has so far released little information about his health. In mid-November, the republican a short letter from his doctor. Trump is in “excellent” health. (jala)