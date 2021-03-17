Followers: Inside Donald Trump are impressed with the looks of the ex-president. Other Twitter users are shocked and ask about his health.

Update from March 16, 10 a.m .: While some are “deeply impressed” by Donald Trump’s appearance, others wonder whether the ex-president has fallen ill. A photo on Twitter sparked a discussion about the Republican’s health. His supporters apparently think that Trump looks “better than ever”. But questions about his health are raised on Twitter after a photo with daughter-in-law Lara Trump appeared.

A slack jaw, indications that his daughter-in-law is holding his hand, there are all sorts of interpretations of the recording. Maybe just a bad moment? The photo definitely leaves room for speculation. “Is he ill? How could he not have aged at all during his presidency but looks 15 years older two months since he left office? ”Asks aloud fr.de * an apparently irritated Twitter user.

Donald Trump photos surfaced on Twitter: Followers rave about his appearance

First report from March 15th, 12.45 p.m .: Palm Beach, Florida – Donald Trump’s supporters post photos of the former President of the United States in a golf outfit on Twitter. You are surprised by his appearance and are “deeply impressed”. For example, the conservative politician Brigitte Gabriel wrote under a picture of the ex-president on Twitter: “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever”. She also writes that he is losing weight and showing great fitness and driving the left crazy with it.

Nick Adams, a Trump writer and supporter, tweeted similar words, announcing that Trump “looks better than ever” and is in shape for 2024, causing Liberals to “freak out”.

President Trump is looking better than ever before !! He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out !! pic.twitter.com/7IfBymEsUO – Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 14, 2021

Indeed, a lot of liberals freak out on the internet, but not for the reasons Adams gives. Because many see no change in Donald Trump’s appearance and say he still looks the same as he did during his presidency. As a result, there has been a lot of ridicule on social media and a wave of memes has broken out.

Wave of ridicule on Twitter – Trump looks “like a melted candle” in the photo

The photos of the ex-president triggered a veritable wave of ridicule on social media. Especially on Twitter, countless users let out on Donald Trump and scoff at the perception of conservative politicians. For example, one user asks Brigitte Gabriel’s tweet whether she “ever saw other people”, another thinks Trump looks “like a melted candle”. Another Twitter user writes “It’s so sad that this lady doesn’t know that Trump is the one on the right.”

It’s so sad that this lady doesn’t know Trump is the one on the right. pic.twitter.com/kr5wQ8OLXK – Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) March 14, 2021

Various photos of dead people, disgusting creatures or Homer Simpson, which are posted with the text “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever”, are also very popular with Twitter users. Trump has not yet announced whether he will run for president in the 2024 election. However, his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, may run for the North Carolina Senate.(Dana Popp) * fr.de is an offer from Ippen.Media.

