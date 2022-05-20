Donald Trump continues in his preparation for a possible candidacy for the United States presidential elections in 2024seriously anticipating numerous campaigns in different Republican states.

The tycoon and former president recently scored a “victory” in the primaries of states such as Pennsylvania, with the advancement of Mehmet Oz ahead of the November Senate elections, in addition to the profiling of Doug Mastriano for the same governorship in Pennsylvania .

Likewise, Trump has recently been seen in his campaigns in Florida, maintaining strong electoral support, despite the conflicts with which he left the White House after his defeat by the current president, Joe Biden.

Trum, who openly maintains his position of a “fraud” in the 2021 elections, has not been clear about a possible candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, although he maintains different political concentrations throughout the country.

Former US President Donald Trump

Now, sowing even more doubts, but paving the way for her presence in the elections, Melania Trump spoke about it, for the first time since leaving the White House.

The businesswoman and wife of the tycoon stated in an interview that “being the first lady of the United States was a real honor.

“I think we achieved many things in those four years. I enjoyed taking care of the White House, which was my home. I understood that it is the home of the people and it was a privilege to live there,” he said.

In addition, in reference to returning to the presidential house, Melania was optimistic about it, saying: “Never say never. Now I am happy in Palm Beach and life is wonderful, I keep myself busy.”

Recently, Trump was accused of unauthorized possession and removal of files, letters and photos from the White House, while his daughter, Ivanka, was called to testify about the assault on the presidential home in 2021 in events that, it seems, , have not had much impact on Trump.

