“At the bottom there is room“He made everyone talk about Don Gilberto in the last episodes of his tenth season. As we saw, the patriarch of the Gonzales fell madly in love with Eva and it didn’t take long for him to decide that he wanted to marry her. The news caused a great impact on fans, but even more so when his fiancée was discovered to be a villain with plans to ruin his family.

The night before the wedding, Don Gilberto thanked his deceased Nelly for putting a new love in his path, so that he would be happy in his last years of life before finally meeting again. However, Nelly reappeared from the afterlife to warn her of the lurking danger, while her family discovers who Eva really is.