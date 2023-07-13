He was born in Chile, since he was a child he dreamed of becoming a professional player and today he commands the midfield of the most winning team in the history of Mexican soccer: the Eagles of America
Diego Valdés is a footballer with brilliant technical qualities. His good treatment with the ball and his delicacy when putting together plays, has put him in the crosshairs of European teams, which threaten to ‘steal’ the player from the Azulcremas. Who raises his hand is CSKA Moscow.
Team with history in the old continent, but because of the war in Ukraine is currently out of European competitions.
More news about transfers in Mexico…
Despite this, emigrating would represent an important advance in his career, so the Chilean does not rule out playing in Moscow with everything and not going to play in the Champions League or the Europa League.
The alerts went off last Sunday, when América played a friendly match against Atlante at the Coapa facilities.
The reason?
Diego Valdés did not see minutes, which led many to think that his pass was defined, or at least close to materializing.
However, the Azulcremas managers assure that one thing has nothing to do with the other, and that they continue to count on Diego Valdés for this tournament.
Leaving, in turn, the door open to a beneficial offer for both parties, as long as it comes from outside.
This leaves no chance Rayados de Monterreywho, in recent days, it was mentioned that he was interested in the services of the Chilean.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Diego #Valdés #Europe
Leave a Reply