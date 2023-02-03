A few years ago the film was released Detective Pikachu, which presented good results for Legendary Picturesand of course, also the owners of the franchise of Pokemon. In fact, since it was reported as a blockbuster, a sequel was confirmed within days, the same about which nothing is known, and that has worried fans a lot.

In a statement provided by Polygonwas announced by a new representative of legendary that the movie is still in the planning stages but not much can be said about it yet. This draws attention, since the sequel to the video game has not been pronounced either, it is only known that it has been in development for years.

For those who don’t know the tape, this is the official synopsis:

Detective Harry Goodman goes missing and his 21-year-old son Tom investigates what happened with his old Pokémon partner: Detective Pikachu. Both will join forces to solve the clues on the streets of Tyme City and thus find him. In this hyper-realistic city they will meet multiple Pokémon and discover the plot behind their father’s disappearance.

Remember that the film is available on platforms like HBO Max.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: At this point, many already think that the projects have been cancelled, both the game and the movie. But these statements are encouraging for those who are eagerly awaiting them.