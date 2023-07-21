from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/21/2023 – 8:10 am Share

The Desenrola Brasil program began operating on July 17 for consumers in Level 2 – with a monthly income of up to R$ 20,000. At least five banking institutions participate in this renegotiation stage, with discounts that reach 96%. A This Is Money consulted experts to simulate credit debt and assess whether the general conditions offered are positive for those looking to get out of the red.

According to economist and professor at Ibmec RJ, Gilberto Braga, it is necessary to evaluate each rate offered by banks. “But renegotiation will always be an excellent deal for the debtor,” he says.

A debt of BRL 1,000, for example, with a 60% discount from the Desenrola program, paid in 12 installments, is equivalent to a monthly installment of BRL 37.80. In total, the debtor will disburse R$ 543.60.

In an interview, former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) criticized Lula’s (PT) program, stating that annual interest rates are still far above payment possibilities for the low-income population.

“Having a debit balance of BRL 1,000, with equal installments over 12 months, the monthly amount would be BRL 95. In the end, the client would pay BRL 1,134 with interest of 1.99% per month – almost 27% per year”, explains Graziela Fortunato, specialist in Personal Finance at PUC Rio Business School.

However, the simulation must also consider the discount rates offered. “Any opportunity to get out of debt is valid. If there is a program with better conditions and deadlines, it is good to solve this pending issue. The interest rate is still open, depending on the client to renegotiate with the bank, both a rate renegotiation and a term renegotiation”, adds Graziela.