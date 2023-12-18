Beyond the information that is handled in the city of Cali about the dismissal of Jaime De la Pava As technical director of the Valle del Cauca team, nothing has yet been confirmed.

Rumors have been generated after the team's poor performance in the second half of the League (including home runs), which did not help it alleviate its fight for relegation by 2024, it is said that the first candidate to replace Jaime already exists. de la Pava, current strategist of the Azucareros.

According to the first indications, it is said that the next coach of Cali is one who has become a champion in Colombian professional soccer, and who has recently had experience in Ecuadorian soccer.

According to account Caracol Radio's Vbarhe Deportivo Cali would have Santiago 'Sachi' Escobar on the radar to be the man in charge of replacing Jaime De la Pava for the following 2024.

However, initially in the program DSports, We Talk About Football Thus, the Colombian-Argentine panelist, Adrian Magnolistated that this news was totally 'smoke' and that no one had contacted Escobar on behalf of Deportivo Cali.

Santiago Escobar has been present in Colombian football as technical director in teams such as Atlético Nacional (was champion), Deportivo Pasto (also champion), Once Caldas, Junior, Medellín and Equidad.

El Sachi, DT of the University of Chile. Photo: University of Chile Press

Currently, the 59-year-old from Antioquia is directing in Ecuadorian soccer, specifically in Aucas, a team he joined in 2023 and has been in 16 games, where he obtained 6 victories, 7 draws, and 3 losses during the year. Thus having a balance of 52% performance.

