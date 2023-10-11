There is still a long way to go before the winter transfer market opens, but at Tigres UANL they are already dreaming of the arrival of a reinforcement for their offense.
Is about Denis Bouangafront of Los Angeles Football Club and from the feline institution they do not rule out its arrival in the North of the country in 2024.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In accordance with Antonio Sanchosports director of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, the Frenchman of Gabonese origin is a player they are interested in for the future and thus strengthen their attack preferably for the next tournament.
This, after the departure of the Nicolás ‘Diente’ López to Club León at the beginning of this contest, in the feline institution there is an Untrained position in Mexico available and various sources indicate that Bouanga It is the main option that the royal team has for a winter hiring.
“We have the place and we will see in due time. Of course he is an interesting player, they are always mentioned, but there is still a long way to go for that, he has good quality, technique and goals, conditions that are attractive”
– Antonio Sancho.
The 28-year-old is close to André-Pierre Gignac as they both coincided in League 1, and on more than one occasion they have been seen posing together at the achievements of the Auriazules in Los Angeles, as was the recent Champion of Champions that the Nuevo León team won.
#Denis #Bouanga #interested #Sanchos #statements #signing