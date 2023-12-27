National Athletic said goodbye this week to Kevin Mier, its main goalkeeper, who left the institution to land in the Blue Cross of Mexico. For this reason, the Verdolaga team is ready to go for a high-profile replacement, an old acquaintance of the house.

The chosen one seems to be the veteran David Ospina, who had recently acknowledged that he would like to return to finish his career at the club of his loves, where his story began.

The idea seems to close at all points because, without competition in Al-Nassr, It seems that the green, with quota for the previous phase of Libertadores Cup, It is sportingly attractive and for the Colombian National Team it seems like an unbeatable showcase.

However, the green team is not alone in the park: a profile like theirs is still highly sought after and in one of the largest clubs in Europe they would be watching it.

It is said that since Spain They would have set their eyes on the goalkeeper, 35 years old, and who is a real market opportunity: in Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia he does not play because, after suffering a serious injury that sidelined him for almost all of 2023, he was not even He was not even registered and his presence in the club stopped at 14 games.

Today the Saudi club does not even have places for foreigners, which would make it easier to leave, taking into account that it barely has six months left on its contract. That's what everyone who loves the ex appeals to Nice from France, Arsenal from England and Napoli from Italy.

Who wants it in Spain? Nothing less than the Grenade. It is said that they have been investigating him, because their starting goalkeeper suffered a serious injury and they are interested in an experienced player, adapted to Europe and with the Colombian National Team sign that Ospina recovered at the beginning of December in the friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico.

What does it depend on? That possible operations with two other candidates do not materialize: Augusto Batalla, 27 year old goalkeeper River Plate and today transferred to San Lorenzo, and Julen Agirrezabala, Spaniard, 23 years old and with little training at Athletic Club de Bilbao.

David Ospina signed a two-year contract.

Ospina is in that situation, waiting for the offer that best suits him. Whoever wants it, in any case, will have to make an economic effort for a footballer with a great reputation although with little presence.

