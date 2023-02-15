The Court of Barcelona has convened a hearing for this Thursday in order to address the Provisional prison of the former Barça player Dani Alvesaccused of raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, following the appeal filed by his defense in which he requests his release, which is opposed by the public prosecutor’s office and the private prosecution.

The third section of the Court of Barcelona has set a hearing for tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, at 10 in the morning, which Dani Alves will neither physically nor virtually attend, and which will only have the legal teams of the partiesto deal with the preventive detention of the Brazilian soccer player, after the appeal filed by his defense.

What is at stake

Photo: Anthony Lacerda. efe

In separate letters addressed to the Court of Barcelona, ​​both the public ministry as well as the private prosecution representing the victim, opposed the release of Dani Alves, who has been in provisional prison since January 20 at the Brian’s 2.



The sight will thus serve so that all the parties present their argumentsalthough the Barcelona Court does not have to immediately resolve the appeal filed by the player’s defense against his preventive detention.

In that appeal filed on January 30 against the arrest warrant of the investigating judge, the player’s lawyer, Christopher Martellargued that there is no risk of flight on which the magistrate relied to send him to jail, taking into account that Alves voluntarily went to testify before the Mossos and that he no longer has the “economic muscle of periodic income” that the instructor attributed to him.

In this sense, he reasoned that he had been fired from the Mexican Pumas in which he played and that, as a result of his accusation of rape, several sponsorship, publicity and image contracts that he had signed with different brands have been terminated.

In addition, the player’s legal team offered other less burdensome measures than jail as hand over your passport, wear a telematics bracelet to stay away from the victimpay the bail that is necessary and appear, even daily, in court.

The Prosecutor’s Office, on the other hand, opposed the Barcelona Court releasing the former Barça player on provisional release, considering that the risk of flight persists and that the indications that he committed the alleged violation for which he entered prison remain. last January 20.

In that report, the public ministry also rejected the precautionary measures of passport withdrawal, daily appearances in court and the use of a telematic bracelet that his defense proposes.

The complainant’s request

For her part, the young woman who denounced the rape also asked the Barcelona Court to keep the soccer player in prison, alleging that the risk of flight persists, given his high economic resources, as the owner of several companies in Spain and Brazil. In her brief presented on February 9 before the Barcelona Court,

ester garciathe young woman’s lawyer, opposed the appeal filed by Alves’ defense, refuting the arguments that there is no risk of the footballer escaping from justice and opposed, like the Prosecutor’s Office, the measures alternatives that he raised, including wearing a telematics bracelet that guarantees that he is located.

Another of the prosecution’s arguments is that Alves has dual Spanish and Brazilian nationality and that there is no extradition agreement between the two countries, an argument that the investigating judge already put forward when she agreed to send him to prison without bail.

EFE

More sports news