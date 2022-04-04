The actor james marsden, known for his role as Cyclops (Cyclops) in the “X-men” tapes, responded to rumors about a possible appearance in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”. After Patrick Stewart’s confirmation of his return as Professor X in the Marvel film, fans expect to see more mutants.

In one of the interviews to promote her upcoming movie “Sonic: the hedgehog 2″, Marsden spoke with Black Girl Nerds about reprising her role as a mutant after more than two decades.

The interviewer hinted that with all the theme of the multiverse seen in Marvel series and feature films, a crossover between the world of Sonic and the UCM with Cyclops in between would be possible.

James Marsden at the “Sonic: The Hedgehog 2” Press Tour. Photo: photocapture/ Youtube

The conversation, which turned joking, prompted his co-star Ben Schwartz (voice of Sonic) to ask James whether or not he would be in the new Doctor Strange movie.

“No, I’m not here. So I’m not going to see it, “Marsden replied to Schwartz between laughter from both and from the interviewer.

“I mean, it would be great to see those two worlds collide,” he added, referring to the idea of ​​uniting the universes of the blue hedgehog and the Avengers.

James Marsden first played Cyclops in “X-men”, a film directed by Bryan Singer in 2000. He later made two more films in 2003 and 2006, reprising the role.

avengers vs. X-Men is one of the comics that could come to the MCU. Photo: Composition/Disney

The actor did not return to the role until 2014, in “X-men: days of future past”, where he made a cameo in the final scene along with other stars of the original saga.

Now away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marsden is getting ready for the arrival of “Sonic: the hedgehog 2” in theaters on April 8.