The bad moment he is going through Blue Crosseven though they just obtained their first victory of the tournament last Sunday, after beating at home the Rayados del Monterrey by a score of 2-1, it is something that not only worries players, coaching staff and fans.
Former footballers who love the colors of the Machine have spoken about it. Such is the case of Carlos Hermosillo: historical goalscorer for the Machine; champion with Cruz Azul in the nineties.
“Before I saw Cruz Azul and I always saw it as big, now I see a team from an institution that was big, that is gradually deteriorating, and now I see it as small. Playing for Cruz Azul is not an easy subject, Many things are involved, it is an institution that is required of you, being in the Liguilla and always fighting for the championship, there are people who can with that pressure and there are people who cannot with it. I have always said that you have to look for a player What Cruz Azul needs, a player who knows how to withstand the environment and everything that is experienced on and off the pitch”
– Carlos Hermosillo.
The words of the former Cruz Azul player, who without a doubt is an authoritative voice in the club, begin to make noise in a team that wants to do things well, but that don’t always go well.
