Munich / Zagreb / ​​Split – beautiful Croatia in the Corona crisis his Covid-19 numbers? A report from Süddeutsche Zeitung according to the Balkans– Country significantly less tested than elsewhere. The supposed result: Less proven Corona cases.

Vacation in the coronavirus pandemic: Croatia comes into focus

That also in the Coronavirus pandemic not least of all German vacationers dependent Mediterranean country has come more and more into focus in recent weeks.

In the corona pandemic in focus: the Split-Dalmatia County with the holiday islands Brac, Hvar and Vis. © Sven-E. Hauschildt / dpa

So has it Robert Koch Institute (RKI) the capital Zagreb and the one popular with tourists Split-Dalmatia County with the vacation islands Hvar, Brac and Vis on the Adriatic coast too Corona risk areas explains that Foreign Office then spoke a corresponding Travel warning out – despite the increasing number of infections, but not for the entire country.

Croatia in the corona pandemic: Austria issues travel warning, Hungary closes the border

Austria had because of Covid-19 on the other hand declared a travel warning for the entire south-east European country, Hungary closes in the Corona pandemic on September 1st his Border with Croatia.

For good reason? According to SZ laboratory doctors would be the insidious thing in twelve percent of all smears in Croatia Coronavirus and this is “a clear indication that the country is testing too little”. The 7-day incidence *, which always remained below the critical value of 50, is “only partially meaningful”.

Coronavirus pandemic: is Croatia brightening its corona numbers with fewer Covid 19 tests?

Nice Croatia in the Covid-19 pandemic his numbers? Follow all developments here in News ticker.