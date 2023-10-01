‘At the bottom there is room’ continues to captivate more than one of its fans due to the plot that it has been presenting throughout its episodes; on this occasion, chapter 315 brought more than one surprise. The minors of the Gonzales family and Maldini Montalbán had a night out at a nightclub where they never imagined they would get together. In that place, there were several protagonists, but without a doubt one stood out: it was July, ‘Charito’s’ niece, who stood out on the night for the change of look she had.

Given this new essence that ‘Jimmy’s’ cousin showed at the club and the tips that her friend Dolores had given her, July attracted the gaze of more than one person in the club and a man approached her. Apparently, Cristóbal would have an enemy in Las Nuevas Lomas in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ with the arrival of Benjamín. Keep reading this note so you know all the details of this new character.

What happened between Benjamin and July?

Benjamín went with a friend to where Dolores and July were to introduce himself and buy them a drink. After talking for a while, the four young people got together to get to know each other better, but Cristóbal went in search of July to talk about both of them. However, ‘Benja’ appeared to tell ‘Charito’s’ niece to join the group again, along with Dolores and her friend.

Who is Benjamín in ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10?

The new character who, apparently, will generate jealousy in Cristóbal in ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10 is Benjamín. The actor who brings this figure to life is the Peruvian actor Vasco Rodrigues. The 21-year-old has already appeared on América TV screens in the series ‘Back to the Neighborhood’ playing Julio Ganoza.

