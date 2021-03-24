There was a time when Crash Bandicoot was in torpor and current generations did not know the greatness of the most famous marsupial in video games. However, in recent years everything began to change. The first arrival of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and then the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled brought back the saga’s past glory. But one last step was missing: a new installment. Late 2020 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time It came to solve the problem and now it is updated for the new generation of consoles. In that sense, today we wonder if Worth Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on Xbox Series X.

First of all, it should be noted that the next-gen version of the work of Toys for Bob (Spyro Reignited Trilogy) is a completely free update For those who already own the original Xbox One game, so if you have already purchased the title before, you will not have to worry about whether it is worth getting the Xbox Series X | S version, as it is already yours at no additional cost. If you do not have the game yet, you should simply purchase the title (either in physical form in its Xbox One version or in digital through the Microsoft Store) to start enjoying the free improvements for the new generation of consoles.

Is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time worth it on Xbox Series X?

The short answer is a resounding yes. The main reason is the already mentioned gratuitousness of this next-gen version, but there are other reasons. While it is true that improvements made In this edition of the Toys for Bob and Activision video game, they are not dazzling or radically change the gaming experience, they are attractive enough for those who still have the work to finish or to complete one hundred percent jump into it. On Xbox One X Crash Bandicoot 4 almost always ran at 60 frames per second, a feature that is repeated in the version of Xbox Series X (which is the one we have tested) with some more stability.

Of course, in some levels (the most overloaded at the level of elements on the screen) small and occasional drops in the rate of frames per second are still noticed. Nothing important, but existing after all. If you once played Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on Xbox One S or standard Xbox One, then yes you will notice a substantial change. And I know that in these two machines the title of Toys for Bob suffered when trying to stay stable around 30 and 40 fps, always with a lot of instability, something that feels very bad for this type of proposal that requires so much precision and skill. Fortunately on Xbox Series X you will find a solution to that problem.

Where we do find a more than considerable improvement in the Xbox Series X version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is in regards to resolution. The original game, even on Xbox One X, ran at a dynamic resolution that was sometimes not even 1080p. The reason was explained at the time and it was none other than Toys for Bob decided to sacrifice some resolution to be able to achieve 60 fps more easily throughout the adventure. Now, however, we find a Crash Bandicoot 4 running at about glorious 4K, which elevates the experience to another level and allows us to enjoy the beauty of the settings and the color of the environments more than ever.

Those also responsible for Spyro Reignited Trilogy have not chosen to rebuild elements nor take an exceptional leap from one version to another (after all it is a free update), but the extra stability (especially noticeable if you come from playing on Xbox One S or Xbox One fat) and the 4K resolution give an extra life to the videogame.

However, one of the great improvements of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is another of the functions that the new generation of consoles has brought with it and that has become one of the most praised features by users in its first months of life: the loading times. First of all it is worth noting that the loading times of the original game (even on standard Xbox One) were not at all exaggerated. It could even be said that they were below average. Now, however, they are practically non-existent.

It may seem like an insubstantial improvement considering that they have gone from being low to very low, but the truth is that a game of this type appreciates that the waits are as short as possible. Keep in mind that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a difficult game and in which you’re going to die a lot, especially if your intention is to complete all the secondary challenges to be able to obtain one hundred percent in each level. This is how things are, throughout the whole adventure we will save several minutes In these new times of express cargo, which is certainly excellent news.

Regarding the game modes or the single player campaign itself, there is no kind of change or variation. As we mentioned before, Toys for Bob has chosen to prioritize technical aspects in order to polish a game that was already played and looked great on Xbox One X. content has been kept intact, so you will not find news or additions in this regard. Everything good (almost everything) and not so good (like the fun but uninteresting mode that invites you to pass the controller to play cooperatively) is exactly the same as it was in the original game.

Analysis of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on Xbox One

As it is, there is no doubt that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for Xbox Series X is worth it. It is free for all those who already have the Xbox One version, it further stabilizes the experience, adds 4K resolution to make the scenarios even more attractive and reduces loading times to a minimum. A seamless upgrade and very interesting especially for those who have not yet completed the game one hundred percent and want to return to it or for those who plan to acquire it for the first time.