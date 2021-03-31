In theory, one more vaccine can only be good in the German vaccination campaign. Cooperation with the Russian agent is now emerging.

Chancellor Angela Merkel * consulted with her counterparts Emmanuel Macron * and Vladimir Putin *.

The focus was on the corona crisis – and the corona vaccine Sputnik V *.

Likewise, the German-Russian constant irritation, the once poisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny *.

Berlin – “Sputnik V” has not yet been approved in the EU. But still in demand. Just last weekend, several federal states called for the funds from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca (now called “Vaxzevria”) and Johnson & Johnson to also rely on the vaccine from Russia.

CSU boss Markus Söder said that a decision had to be made “as soon as possible” on its approval.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) complained about reservations about the vaccine – in West Germany.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) that the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing Sputnik V, but has still not secured any purchase options.

Video switching from Merkel, Macron and Putin: main topics of the corona pandemic and the Ukraine conflict

Sputnik V was now the subject of a video conference by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU *) with French President Emmanuel Macron * and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Main topics: The corona pandemic and the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that opportunities for cooperation in the area of ​​corona vaccines were discussed.

A possible use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V depends on the EMA evaluation. However, the authority has already started a so-called rolling procedure for approval.

Ukraine conflict: Merkel and Macron call for “Normandy format”

According to Seibert, Merkel, Macron and Putin also spoke about the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The Chancellor and the French President therefore called for negotiations to be carried out to implement the Minsk peace agreements in the so-called Normandy format with the participation of Ukraine.

According to Merkel’s spokesman, other topics of the video conference were the latest political advances in Libya, the war in Syria and the revival of the nuclear deal with Iran.

Navalny case Topic at Merkel-Putin round: Kremlin critic accuses prison torture

The case of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was also discussed. Merkel and Macron called on Russia to comply with the human and fundamental rights enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Putin’s greatest adversary was the victim of a poison attack in Russia last August, for which he blames the Russian secret service and the Kremlin. In February Navalny was sentenced to more than two and a half years imprisonment in a prison camp for alleged violations of his probation conditions in an internationally criticized case.

Last week Navalny denounced his detention conditions in two formal letters of complaint and accused the prison guards of torture through “sleep deprivation”. He also complained of severe pain in his back and right leg *. (AFP / dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.