The coronavirus is on the rise again in autumn. The cold season usually brings with it a wave of flu. The debate is now flaring up among experts: Is Corona displacing the flu?

Chancellor Angela Merkel * and Prime Minister Markus Söder want to tighten the rules again, as the number of infections in the coronavirus pandemic * is steadily increasing again in the cold season.

As is well known, autumn heralds the flu season.

Now the experts are discussing: Will fewer people be affected by the flu, norovirus & Co. this year?

Berlin – The autumn is there, the colorful foliage is falling from the leaves. But the season is not only golden, but always brings Bad weather with himself. When the days get cooler, it usually breaks too Flu season on. Due to the wet and cold, many people have one weakened immune systemwhat they are not just prone to simple coldbut also for that Flu and noroviruses power. In autumn and winter, different diseases spread every year. Why should this be any different this year?

Masks wear and Keep distance in supermarkets, public transport and restaurants. Working from home instead of man to man in the open plan office. Better hand hygiene, not only for the little ones who have to learn to wash their hands, but for everyone and at all entrances public institutions. There are measures that Germany in the Coronovirus pandemic with more and more infected people * and the “second wave” * feared by everyone, which will bring one again Lockdown could provoke, should preserve. And these measures also protect against Flu, Noro & Co.

Health experts therefore suspect that the Hygiene measures Perhaps this year could lead to fewer people in front of others Infectious diseases will suffer. Also Moderator Jan Böhmermann has now taken on the topic: On Twitter he asked if there were already studies on the question of how many people were not only due to the improved hygiene measures before Coronavirus, but also from other diseases such as the flu, to be protected. Böhmermann’s tweet is now the basis of a debate between two leading German Virologists.

No less than Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, Chief virologist of the Berlin Charité, – Böhmermann had set it “CC” – namely answered his question. And that’s pretty decided: “Yes, of course. Our influenza season ended abruptly in March. in the Southern hemisphere winter (South Africa, Australia) the influenza season is almost canceled. Most of the other cold viruses have also become rare, with the exception of the picornaviruses. “

Yeah yeah Our influenza season ended abruptly in March. In the southern hemisphere winter (South Africa, Australia) the influenza season is almost canceled. Most of the other cold viruses have also become rare, with the exception of the picornaviruses (contact transmission, especially in children). – Christian Drosten (@c_drosten) September 26, 2020

Picornaviruses play especially at the Contact transmission in children a role. They also belong to them Rhinovirusesthat can cause colds. At this point takes hold Prof. Dr. Hendrik Streeck from Bonn, also one of the leading Virologists in Germany, the word. Opposite the news portal t-online he is not so convinced of Drostens Opinion: “It may be that there is this effect. In the southern hemisphere, for example, we could already see that there was very little Flu cases gave. However, dive in Germany already isolated diseases. “

The Increase in rhinoviruses retains Stretch right now very closely. In the interview he emphasizes: “In the last month we have seen a significant increase in rhinoviruses. These trigger a common cold – harmless, but annoying. And these viruses will be similar to that Coronavirus transfer. The question arises, why this virus is not also blocked by our behavior and the AHA rules“He wants to keep a close eye on this over the next few weeks.

Opinion whether it is in this Flu season because of the intensified Hygiene measures there will be fewer influenza cases is therefore divided among experts. Of the Cardiologist Prof. Dr. Thomas Voigtländer for example said t-onlinethat he risked himself this year with Influenza to be infected by the increased hygiene rate less than usual. According to the deputy chairman of the board German Heart Foundation and Medical Director of the Agaplesion Bethany Hospital in Frankfurt am Main, would be Flu viruses not as contagious as that Coronavirus.

Nevertheless, warns Voigtländer as a precaution: straight Corona risk patients would have to take care of themselves in autumn and winter to avoid flu and colds: “If the body has to deal with several viruses at the same time, it is even more stressed. That’s why it’s both a flu and a flu Pneumococcal vaccination for high-risk patients aged 60 and over strongly recommended. ”For the Flu shot recently pleaded Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU).

On the other side of the world, winter is almost over now. Studies show that the Flu in australia this year has almost completely failed to materialize. WHO graphics testify that the numbers here are below those of previous years. At the height of the flu season, Australia had only half as many cases as last year. There were hardly any cases in South Africa in 2020 either. So they suspect too WHO experts, that the Corona protection measures a role in Transmission of the influenza virus could have played. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.