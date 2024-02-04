Is converting a classic into an EV sacrilege?

Is it sacrilege to convert a classic petrol car into an EV? Mostly not. Of course: if it has an exceptionally great petrol engine, don't do it. I have my doubts about converted Jags that started life as XKs or Porsches that had a six-cylinder boxer. It's also not a good idea to start performing heart transplants on rare or historically important cars. It goes without saying that originality is of great importance here.

But other than that: go ahead. As a wise friend, not a fan of classic cars, once said to me, “The only point of old cars is that they make new ones look good.” The engines in most classic cars are heavy and bulky. When it is cold, they often do not start. Not even when it's hot, because you've flooded the carburetor again. They cough and cough and you have no idea if it's the fuel or the ignition timing.

I kept a 13-millimeter wrench in the map pocket in the door of my last classic. It worked fine on country roads, but back in the city the temperature rose quickly and it needed a different timing, so I jumped out of the car at the first traffic light on the edge of town to manually adjust things. set.

Converting a classic into an EV is not possible booming