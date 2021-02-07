Remedy Entertainment can be described as a study with personality, something that shows in each and every one of its titles. With Sam Lake as the main figure, the Finnish studio has been characterized by offering very enriching experiences, to such an extent that most of its titles have been widely praised by the general public, especially in relation to the Max Payne and Alan franchises. Wake.

However, the Espoo-based studio It has not anchored itself to those two franchises (much to the chagrin of its fans) and in recent years has offered two different experiences in sight with the famous writer. One with Quantum Break, a game developed exclusively for Xbox One with which they created a formula that served as the basis for the title that these lines are about today, and it is neither more nor less than Control.

In today’s text we will not go into evaluating Control as a game, as it is something we already did when the title was released. Rather, what we will do is answer a question that many fans have been able to ask after seeing the release of Control: Ultimate Edition. Is Control: Ultimate Edition worth it on Xbox Series X?

Is Control: Ultimate Edition worth it on Xbox Series X?

Despite the controversy raised by 505 Games’ decision that improvements for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 would only come with the Ultimate version of the game, the short answer to the question we posed a couple of lines above is yes. Control: Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X is worth it, especially if we haven’t played the original title.

Control: Ultimate Edition not only offers improvements for the next generation consoles, of which we will now talk more in detail, but also includes all the downloadable content of the game, highlighting the DLC that connects the universe of Jesse Faden with that of Alan Wake , on which you can also read our analysis.

As for the actual news that we find for Control: Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X, the game has included two different graphic options for players to choose from. On the one hand, we have the graphics mode, which includes one of the most talked about novelties of this new generation in terms of technical matters: ray tracing. On the other, we will have the famous performance mode, capable of offering us the game at 60 fps, but in this case sacrificing ray tracing.

Regarding the first of the modes, the game works at a 1440p resolution upscaled to 4K, and 30fps, with the important difference of ray tracing. This technology that has arrived with this new generation of consoles, offers a commendable behavior of light and reflections. As we have seen thanks to the work of Digital Foundry, the game uses most of the low options compared to the PC settings, but as you can see in the images it is something that does not affect the final spectacularity of the title.

The possibility of seeing the scenes reflected on any reflective surface such as glass, metal and even the ground itself leaves results capable of leaving us with our mouths open, something to which we must also thank the fantastic artistic section of the title. But the advantages of ray tracing are not only in reflections, but also in the behavior of light. The work done by Remedy to adapt this technology to consoles leaves us a clear example of how it should be adapted for the next titles.

However, just as we highlight its virtues, we must also put their defects on the table. Although the game leaves a very good overall result, there are times when we find certain aspects that are not very detailed or more rough. For example, in a conversation with a character we have been able to notice how the detail of his face was one notch below that of Jeese, as well as the behavior of the facial animations were not the most pioneering we have seen. But overall, the graphics mode of Control: Ultimate Edition leaves a great taste in your mouth.

Regarding the performance mode, the game will run this time at a 1440p and 60fps resolution, which makes it the ideal mode for all those who want to enjoy the title of Remedy in the most fluid way possible. While it is true that the result in this mode is fantastic, it is also true that the fact of losing the ray tracing subtracts that “spectacularity” that said technology gives the game at certain times.

To finish, with regard to the performance of both modes, it must be said that the performance mode works almost entirely at 60 fps, with frame drops being very rare. And the story is the same with the graphics mode, which in this case reliably maintains 30 fps even in the most demanding scenes with a multitude of elements on the screen, although yes, here we have noticed more than one drop, although the result general is of complete stability.

Therefore, as we commented at the beginning of this text, yes, Control: Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X is worth it, especially if you have not played the title yet, but also for those who enjoyed the game at the time to see what Microsoft’s new console is capable of with ray tracing.