The situation of the DC Comics films is a stage of change, this is something that was made clear last week with the revelation of several projects of the now called DCU. Given this, many users came to think that a certain project could be discarded, and that is precisely the sequel to Constantine that has not been talked about much. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros. is still working on said sequel, with director Francis Lawrence and star Keanu Reeves still pending to return. At this point, it would not be part of the DCU, but would be part of ElseWorlds, brand projects that remain outside of what happens in James Gunn’s new plan. For his part, it seems that Keanu Reeves is willing to return to his role, at least that’s what he mentions in interviews. So we could see him back in case the production of the tape takes place. Although it is a cult creation, at the time the character got some fans who expect the continuation in the cinema. This is the synopsis of the tape: Born with the gift of seeing the angels and demons that live on earth under human guise, John Constantine took his own life to escape his visions. Resurrected against his will, he patrols the earthly border between heaven and hell. Remember that the first part is available on streaming platforms. Via: Comicbook



Editor's note: It would be nice to see Keanu Reeves back in this role, but it seems he's busy with other things for now. In fact, he is working on the next part of John Wick.

