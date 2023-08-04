Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi. International news agencies report this on the basis of a spokesman for the extremist movement. Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi has been appointed as successor.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in early May that his country’s intelligence services had killed the IS leader in Syria. His three predecessors, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, were also killed in Syria.

The IS spokesman contradicts Erdogan and says, according to the AP news agency, that Al-Qurashi was killed when members of the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham tried to capture him. “He fought them until he succumbed to his wounds.”