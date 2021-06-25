What continues to raise some eyebrows the position of the teacher moren Maurilio Hernandez, leader of the Mexican Congress, on the “protest” that has shamefully cornered the Chamber of Deputies Mexiquense for months. And it is that the opinions coincide in that apparently he has already lost the compass when he is distributing blame.

They say that if you want to find “the hand that rocks the cradle” you should look among some legislators from your own party who, it is said, even financed the repeated sainete in the Plaza de los Mártires. The petitions of the five people who have them in check, are the sole responsibility of the LX Legislature, whose majority refused to enter the bull by the horns for fear of losing votes, and rather “the hand” rocked the cradle, gave food, shelter and even portable toilets.

What After being home to several tribes, now the PRD is only divided into two: the team of Omar Ortega Alvarez, current coordinator of the legislative caucus, and the state leader Cristian Campuzano placeholder image, who does not enjoy the sympathy of more than 70 percent of the little militancy that remained to support the PRI and the PAN in the last elections. It is well known that many PRD members of the stock left with Morena in key municipalities such as Nezahualcóyotl, Tultepec and Valle de Chalco.

Much is said that the next state council will have the head of the leader as its main banquet. Will be?

What Despite trying to open the call so that men were also included in the selection process for the IEEM presidency, the Coneval exam applied to applicants did what the INE councilors did not dare to recognize: the capacity of the women to show that they are better prepared for any assignment. In the “debugging”, the most qualified were them. Pink power.

What speaking of elections, the one who can rest easy is the mayor of Ecatepec, Fernando Vilchis, since the Federal Electoral Court ruled that he did not engage in personalized promotion or extemporaneous dissemination of his second government report, which would have caused him to be investigated for using public resources in his favor during electoral times.

