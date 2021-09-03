That yesterday was a nightmare day for many government agencies, and for very dissimilar but equally worrying reasons they were kept entertained until the wee hours. From the outset, the first outbreak of contagion in a school, a situation that made it clear at the last minute that in general there are almost 100 cases, but underlining that, under analysis, the schools were not the focus of transmission Rather, the cases had their origin before the start of classes last Monday.

Then, Mother Nature doing her own thing with the rains in the usual places: the banks of the Lerma River at the top, already “on the verge of overflowing”, what mobilized? to neighboring municipalities and even the Army, to try to save the situation.

THAT the opposition council in Cuautitl? n Izcalli is analyzing the possibility of investigating an award contract for 70 million pesos for the purchase of 90 patrols due to strong suspicions that the winning company has direct ties with the former mayor of this municipality, Gabriel Casillas Zanatta, who is currently the regional coordinator of the PRI.

THAT the recent unveiling for the candidacy for governor of Higinio Mart? Nez and Horacio Duarte, both leaders of the GAP in Texcoco, polarize the spirits within the Morena party. Among others, Daniel Serrano, leader of “Los Puros”, tundi? in social networks to Texcocanos, pointing out that their unbridled intention is inconceivable “by focusing the issue on proper names and not on the Q4 project”

That women continue to command in multiple spheres of society, politics and the economy, very fairly and with good results. Yesterday, for example, the President of the CCE Estado de M? Xico was reelected in office, Laura Gonz? Lez Hern? Ndezwho to continue? now to cover the 2021 period? 2023. In the respective Assembly, achievements were highlighted, such as the fundamental role that the Business Council had in the birth of the High Impact and Draft Opinion and the legislative proposal of an economic chapter within the local Constitution, among others.

