Proximity is the rule of the game. The return to combat sports is adapting to the times of Covid. In this Parisian club, the little judokas rub their feet with hydroalcoholic gel. For the 450 licensees, the temperature is taken systematically as well as the entry in a register to trace any cases. “This is something that has been put in place since the Covid, there is a logic, a follow-up to be able to recall each person”, explains Grégory Billion, coach of Nihon Judo.



Unlike in previous years, parents no longer have the right to attend training. The health protocol of the French Federation requires educators to wear a mask. It is optional for children. “It’s a moment that is fundamental for all sports halls, it represents 30 to 40% of the figure for the year, the start of the school year is decisive”, explains Stéphane Madelenat, co-founder of the Apollo Sporting Club.

