Since the Venezuelan company Monomeros passed into the hands of the opposition led by Juan Guaidó, lhe Pequiven subsidiary in Barranquilla has been in the eye of the hurricane: accusations of corruption, a license from the Office of Control of Foreign Assets (Ofac) and the return to the administration of Nicolás Maduro set the tone.

(Read also: The mafia of the ships: this is how the PDVSA corruption scheme worked)

Now, after various speculations, there is the possibility that Ecopetrol, a Colombian company, buys Monomeros for an amount of about 300 million dollarssaid the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, during a business conference in Barranquilla.

For Benedetti, it is important to strengthen Monomeros because most of the Colombian agribusiness depends on it, so even “this well-run company can be more profitable than Ecopetrol”.

This well run company can be more profitable than Ecopetrol

At the moment, before any transaction, the appointment of the president of Ecopetrol is required, after which the purchase would be made. “The important thing is to buy it all and if you can’t, at least 50 percent,” Benedetti told reporters.

The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela are meeting at this time in Caracas. See also Support campaign for Colombia, let's go selection: #YoMeMonto Photo: Presidency of the Republic

Another concern of the Colombian government is that Monómeros has an Ofac license, which expires on June 30 of this year. The ambassador assured that the permit was extended but once again insisted that the country’s food security “depends on this agribusiness.”

The Venezuelan government has not issued any statements, however, during the visit this Thursday of Colombian President Gustavo Petro to Caracas, where he met with Nicolás Maduro, Monómeros was perhaps part of the agenda, as was “the joint struggle against drug trafficking, the opening of consulates and the next summit of countries in the region to be held within the framework of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA),” according to a statement.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

Gustavo Petro moves bust of Simón Bolívar from Venezuela to Bogotá

Monomeros: the decision that the US enlists after the Nicolás Petro scandal