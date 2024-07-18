The high cost of studies in recent times has caused many people to begin to ask themselves the following question: Is it really still worth going to college in the United States? In the place Business Insider They carried out a very thorough analysis of this, highlighting both the positive and negative points which presents this fact.

In principle, the factor that appears provides a greater amount of income throughout life for those with a college education, but at the same time, what affects everyone the most is How expensive it is to study in the United States: In fact, the website mentioned above says that the university rate has outpaced inflation. So what weighs more on the scale?

The benefits of college in the United States

In Business Insider They assure that Bachelor’s degree holders earn 31 percent more income than those with an associate’s degree, while the percentage rises to 84 when compared to people with only a high school diploma.

This means that graduating from college will inevitably provide you not only with better job opportunities, but also a much more sustainable economy throughout its lifethis being the main advantage of having university studies in any field in their experience.

Obviously, too will have much higher eligibility for employers when applying for a job, which, for example, may be presented by a person who does not have university studies on his or her resume.

You need to have a good economy to support university expenses Photo:iStock

On the other hand, it is also important to mention that the university will not only train you in your education and make you a more cultured person, but it will also will provide you with all kinds of relationships and contactsand will allow you to know all your conditions and qualities to perform in the future within a work environment.

Besides, You learn to work as a team, be adaptable and manage conflictssomething that, according to the aforementioned media, “cannot be found in textbooks,” referring to soft skills that are only acquired at universities.

The negative points of university in the United States

Obviously, The biggest thorn in the side of universities in the United States is the high cost of fees and registrations They have to face expenses such as teacher salaries, infrastructure, technology, administration, and more, so the rates are increasingly higher and it is very difficult for many citizens to meet these expenses.

This can lead to family debtsas well as the complications of receiving the financial burden of student loans. “The stress associated with high debts can also negatively affect mental health,” they say in Business Insider.

In addition to the costs just mentioned, there are also the expenses for the necessary tools depending on each university degree, as well as bibliographieswhich are often expensive. All of this means that, financially, going to university is a huge sacrifice, although there is always the hope of being able to recover and surpass what has been spent in the future through job offers.