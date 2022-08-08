It is difficult to give up coffee. The good news is that this is not a bad habit to be fought at any cost, on the contrary: a recent research by Queen Mary University of London on over 8,000 people for example has shown that coffee is not as bad for the arteries as many fear, because it does not involve the feared stiffening of the vessels which could constitute a danger to blood circulation. Data confirmed by a report by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee, according to which thanks to the content of antioxidant polyphenols, espresso could decrease the overall cardiovascular risk: drinking three to five cups a day would reduce the probability of events by up to 15 percent such as heart attacks and strokes, moreover, even in those who have already had some heart and blood vessel problems, the consumption of coffee seems to lower mortality. Everything hinges on quantity for, as Elina Hyppnen of the Australian Center for Precision Health points out: analyzing the data of almost 350 thousand adults, the researcher observed that exceeding six cups a day can be harmful, because at that point the anti-inflammatory effect and antioxidant of polyphenols is overcome by the action of caffeine, the main component of espresso and the like, which in large quantities can increase blood pressure.