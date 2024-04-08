Are the survival of Portuguese young people threatened by the climate change caused by European countries? Are Swiss older women so vulnerable to heat waves that their government should do more to combat global warming? Is France doing enough to prevent climate change to guarantee the right to family life?

These are three major questions that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg must answer this Tuesday. It is the first time that the Court has examined climate and human rights in depth, which is reason for the judges to have the three cases dealt with by the 'Grand Chamber' of the Court, consisting of seventeen judges, and to rule in one joint session. Pending this ruling, the Court decided to suspend six other climate cases – including two against new permits from Norway to extract oil.

The consequences of the ruling could be far-reaching. The American Columbia Climate School counted in August 2023 2,180 lawsuits worldwide on climate policy in 55 countries. In all these cases, the judges will be looking forward to Strasbourg's judgment. Human rights also play a fundamental role in Milieudefensie's appeal against the oil company Shell, which was filed last week at the court in The Hague and in which a decision is expected in a few months.

According to Ruth Delbaere from the activist human rights organization Avaaz, which assists Portuguese youth in their case, a successful ruling would be “the most important event for European climate policy since the Paris Climate Agreement” from 2015. “It would result in a kind of regional European treaty” that forces countries to tighten their policies.

That is exactly what the summoned countries are opposing: judges should not interfere with their climate policy. They agree with the complainants that climate change has serious consequences, they do not oppose policies that should prevent dangerous climate change. But planetary warming is a global issue that requires a global approach. By creating a parallel case through the courts, international negotiations are undermined. The Court would in fact place itself in the role of legislator, the countries believe, if the complainants are in favor.

Swiss women

In the Swiss caseinitiated by a group that KlimaSeniorinnen mentions, it revolves around the vulnerability of the elderly, and especially women, to extreme heat. Their case was submitted to the Swiss Supreme Court as early as 2016. But it found that there was insufficient evidence to support the claim that women's rights were being affected by Switzerland's lax climate policy. The women then went to the European Court in Strasbourg.

Recent research seems to prove that the women are right. According to the scientific journal Nature Medicine 61,000 people died prematurely in Europe in the hot summer of 2022. The University of Bern calculated this 60 percent of Swiss deaths due to heat in that summer was the result of climate change. Most victims were over 65, with more women than men within that group.

In Strasbourg, the Swiss government stated that there is no lax policy. The country is doing everything it can to prevent the average global temperature from rising by more than one and a half degrees, just as agreed in Paris in 2015. That the population in 2021 in a referendum voting down a stricter climate law shows the government's good intentions. Moreover, most complainants are so old that they will no longer experience a possible exceedance of that one and a half degree.

Portuguese youth

That painful argument does not apply to the six young people from Portugal, who are suing not only their own country, but the entire EU and a number of major emitters that are members of the Council of Europe (including Turkey, Russia, the United Kingdom and Norway). The youngest was eleven years old when they went to the Court in Strasbourg in 2020. In addition to the danger of increasing heat waves, young people also point out the many forest fires that are ravaging their country and are fueled by drought and rising temperatures.

If not much more is done to prevent climate change, it will be to the detriment of our physical and psychological health in the future, said 15-year-old Andre Oliveira, one of the young people, last year to Reuters news agency. “We just want that [regeringen] stick to the treaties and do what they promised.”

French homeowner

In the third case to be discussed tomorrow, Damien Carême, former mayor of Grand-Synthe, near Calais, is demanding that the French government do more to prevent climate change. Otherwise, he fears that his house will be gone by floods before 2030. A French court partly agreed with him in 2021 and demanded from the government “all necessary additional steps” to achieve the climate goals. But the court went too far when Carême called himself a victim of failed French climate policy. Carême has therefore now submitted the latter to the Court in Strasbourg.

Strasbourg Court Three climate cases

In one joint session, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights will rule on three climate cases on Tuesday. 1. Verein KlimaSeniorinnen Schweiz v Switzerland. A group of more than 2,000 women with an average age of 73 believe that the Swiss government is violating their human rights through insufficient climate policy. Isabelle Jörg (71): “I feel like I have to protect myself. I always loved summer, but now I feel like it's threatening me.” 2. Duarte Agostinho and others against Portugal and 32 other countries. Six Portuguese young people fear for their well-being due to global warming and the increasing risk of forest fires in their country. Sofia Oliveira (18): “When I found out what was going on… and saw that it was getting worse, I got really upset.” 3. Damien Careme vs France. Former mayor of Grande-Synthe and Member of the European Parliament on behalf of the Greens sees himself as a victim of the French government's lack of climate policy. Damien Carême: “People must understand that green policies are the best answer to social and economic problems.”