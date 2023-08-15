‘Al fondo hay sitio’, the successful series on América TV, is becoming more interesting every day, proof of this is the relevance it has on social networks, in which fans speak out daily to make their opinions heard. On this occasion, the followers of fiction demonstrated against one of its historical characters such as Claudia Plainsthe villain of the story, who seems to have taken a different course and would have forgotten about her revenge against Francesca, something that made the viewers very angry, which is why they ranted against the ‘shark look’.

What do the fans of Claudia Llanos think?

The fans of the series pointed out that the “Shark Look” softened and ceased to be that fearsome and lethal woman who had frightened the life of the Maldini family for several years. Proof of this would be how she escaped from Peter after having him kidnapped or when she came face to face with Francesca, but she didn’t kill her. For this reason, they spoke on social networks and made her opinions known, some even asked for her departure from the successful production.

Claudia feels a deep hatred against Carmen, her mother, for which it was thought that she would kill her in jail. Photo: America TV

“It’s already boring”, “It doesn’t kill anyone”, “The kidnapped are escaping”, were the comments of some users who spoke about it, accompanied by a request for Claudia Llanos to be removed from the series and to put a new villain much more fearsome and fear-inspiring that the famous ‘Shark Gaze’ seems to have lost.

What happened to Claudia Llanos in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

After being captured before traveling abroad, Claudia was arrested by the Police, for which she was confined in a maximum security prison, where she was reunited with her mother, who was terrified of what her daughter could do to her; However, when they were alone, the character played by Úrsula Boza gave her mother a big hug, which was accompanied by tears.

In addition, Claudia was also seen reading the Bible, giving the impression that she seeks to change her life and forget about her revenge against Francesca. This was, finally, what upset the public, that she prefers a stronger and more dangerous villain, because they consider that she has already lost the malevolent touch that once characterized her.