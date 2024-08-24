Home policy

Knife attack in Solingen: Statement by IS © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Initially, there was uncertainty about the background to the attack in Solingen. Now the terrorist group IS has stated that the attack was aimed at a “group of Christians”.

Damascus/Solingen – The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the deadly knife attack in Solingen. The attacker was an IS member and carried out the attack, in which three people were killed and eight seriously injured, out of “revenge for Muslims in Palestine and elsewhere,” according to a statement from the IS mouthpiece Amak. The attack was aimed at a “group of Christians.”

Presumably, IS is referring to the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Islamist Hamas when it says “Palestine”. Neither IS nor the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda have alliances with Hamas. However, according to some observers, the dangers of terrorism and radicalization in the Islamic world have increased as a result of the months-long war in Gaza. Alongside the USA, Germany is one of Israel’s most important allies and also one of its most important arms suppliers.

The Düsseldorf police also said they received a letter from (IS) claiming responsibility for the knife attack in Solingen. Now they have to check whether this letter is genuine, said a police spokesman.

According to terrorism experts, it is the first letter of self-accusation from IS for an attack in Germany since 2016. In the attack on the Berlin Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz, Islamist Anis Amri drove a truck into a crowd. 13 people were killed and dozens were injured. According to IS, the attacker acted on their orders. dpa