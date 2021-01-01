The terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack in Grozny. On Friday, January 1, reports Reuters with reference to media related to the group.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, ordered the speaker of the republic’s parliament, Magomed Daudov, to declare a blood feud against the relatives of those who attacked the police in Grozny. Before that, representatives of the Ingush teips appealed to Kadyrov and said that the Chechen authorities had illegally detained the relatives of the murdered natives of the republic, who had attacked police officers in Grozny.

The shootout in Grozny took place on December 28 at an intersection near Mira Street. As a result, a patrol officer was killed, the second policeman was wounded and hospitalized. The law enforcement officers killed the attackers themselves with return fire. According to Kadyrov, they turned out to be the brothers Khasan and Khussein, who moved to Chechnya in 2012 and worked in one of the bakeries. The head of the republic called them terrorists and said that they were trying to take possession of the weapons of the PPS officers.