CL, the relationship with politics: representation in different parties

David Prosperiat the helm of Communion and Liberation from 2021, addresses the topic of the role of Cl within the current board politic. The Fraternity has long been close to the A.D and subsequently to Forza Italia. Then there was the attempt by Carrón, his predecessor, to to politically distance CL. Today many politicians who grew up in CL are active in Brothers of Italy. But Prosperi explains that in reality the Movement is not linked to any political party. “Communion and liberation – says President Prosperi to Il Corriere della Sera – he will not give up making his own judgment on reality. It seems to me there is one widespread representation in various parties. It can be said that in recent decades we have perhaps found more consonance and space for action a so-called moderate areabut there is no shortage of people close to our history who have committed themselves elsewhere.”

“Without forgetting – continues Prosperi to Il Corriere – some very important institutional experiences. Cl in the purposes of he does not have that of identify with a party and political commitment is always personal and free. What unites is the judgment on reality dictated by wedding ring. And it is in this unity, even in politics, that we bear witness to the new humanity brought by Christ. We do not intend to renounce this testimony”. Prosperi on the applause for the Prime Minister Melons at the last meeting in Rimini “The Meeting is much more than a political showcase. It is one of the most significant cultural expressions originating from the experience of that relevance of faith to life that I was talking about. As for the applause, I say that the applause of the Meeting is a intelligent audience and if he applauds it is because he approves of the things he hears or at least finds them interesting. Other prime ministers were applauded, some were even criticized. But I want to say that we we do not guide politicians on ethical issues“.

Prosperi then addresses the topic Pope francescoconsidered a severe judge of movements. “Personally – continues the president of CL – I have always found an affectionate and paternal comparison in him. And like all his fathers, sometimes he corrects you to make you grow. Francis has understood the importance of movements for the Church and helps us understand that our purpose is as a function of the Church, not as a function of ourselves. If we limited ourselves to an education between us we would only create another parish outside the parish. Our task is the mission, to build the Church in the world“.