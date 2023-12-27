Chrono Trigger It is considered one of the best games in history. The work Squaresoft gave us in 1995 continues to inspire developers today, as we saw with Sea of ​​Stars. It is this love and popularity that has caused a desire in fans to see a direct sequel. Fortunately, for these people, The creators of this title met for the first time in three decades to talk about a possible Chrono Trigger 2.

Recently, Yuji Horii, Hironobu Sakaguchi and Kazuhiko Torishima, creators and directors of Chrono Trigger They met for the first time in almost 30 years to talk about the legacy of their work on the Super Nintendo. As expected, the topic of a sequel came to the table and, although they do not believe that this will become a reality, shared a couple of ideas about it.

To begin with, it was mentioned that a sequel to Chrono Trigger It would be quite easy to do, since Squaresoft and Enix today are one company. Let us remember that in 1995 these two companies were rivals, with Sakaguchi and Final Fantasy competing against Horii and Dragon Quest. Similarly, Torishima mentioned that Akira Toriyama, who worked on the art for the original title, would have to return for the second installment.

Similarly, all three developers mentioned that they would love to have a small team to work on Chrono Trigger 2, which would have the scale of a Switch and mobile title, although Sakaguchi mentioned that the project would grow to a great level that would exceed his expectations.

However, the reality is that Chrono Trigger 2 It wouldn't be a project they would love to do. Instead, developers prefer to work on a completely new project. Last but not least, the three of them talked about Sea of ​​Starsnoting that Sabotage Studios did a fantastic job, with Horii noting that this title does look like Chrono Trigger.

Although a direct sequel to Chrono Trigger It seems like it will never come true, yes we have two continuations. First, on the Super Famicom's Satellaview it was available Radical Dreamers, a graphic novel that shows us an alternate reality. Then, in 1999, came Chrono Cross to the PlayStation 1, a title that retains multiple elements of the SNES game, but is something completely original, with a couple of nods to the adventure of Chrono and company.

Following this, in 2009 came Chrono Trigger DS, a port of the SNES version for a couple of additional endings focused on creating a better link with its continuations. Finally, in 2020 it arrived Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Editioncollection that includes Radical Dreamers and Chrono Cross for modern platforms.

This was the last thing the series has given us, and it seems that there are no intentions of returning to this world. Chrono Trigger It was such an important game that it has not only inspired the production of multiple independent titles, but has also played a role within Square Enix. Deliveries as I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear and other works from Tokyo RPG Factory clearly has the work of Yuji Horii, Hironobu Sakaguchi and Kazuhiko Torishima in its DNA.

While a sequel seems like it won't be a possibility, Square Enix should at least make this title more accessible, as there is no easy way to enjoy this title today. On related topics, you can check our review of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition here. Likewise, rumor points to a remastering of Chrono Trigger.

Editor's Note:

Chrono Trigger It doesn't need a sequel, and I hope this never becomes a reality. Part of the magic of the title is that there is only one. Square Enix has managed to hold back and avoid creating a huge franchise, and that's admirable. I would much rather see a remastering or a simple port than a remake or a sequel.

Via: Go Nintendo