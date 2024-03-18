Christian Dominguez confirmed that he was unfaithful to her more than once Pamela Franco In an exclusive interview with 'America today'. This happened after Mary Moncada and Alexa Samamé came out to tell about the romance they had with the singer. After Domínguez admitted his guilt, he was momentarily removed from the program hosted by Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Brunella Horna and 'Giselo'. Apparently, Domínguez would no longer return to América TV and would now be the new 'jale' of Panamericana TV. Below are all the details.

Will Christian Domínguez be on Panamericana TV?

Christian DominguezHe was approached by a reporter from the program 'Everything leaks' and revealed whether he will return to hosting 'América hoy', produced by Gisela Valcárcel.

“It is a topic that I have to analyze too. Nobody knows what will happen if I continue… It's not something that I'm shaking my head at this moment… Definitely, I'm going to sit down and think about whether I'm going to do television or not, if I come back or see another proposal. .. Once I feel more comfortable I will know if I can return or if I go somewhere else,” commented the leader of the Great International Orchestra.

Upon hearing these statements from Domínguez, Giovanna Valcárcel launched the rumor of the entry ofChristian to Panamericana TV. “It could be on 'Préndete' or 'Sábados con Andrés,'” said the host.

Given this, 'Metiche' disagreed with Domínguez's presence on Panamericana TV. “I am not a manager of the channel, but I would feel uncomfortable meeting him in the bathroom, in the hallway or in a dressing room, because there is no good relationship…,” said Kurt Villavicencio.

Is Pamela Franco the owner of Christian Domínguez's chifas?

Pamela Franco was invited to the latest edition of the program 'El reventonazo de la Chola' and Ernesto Pimentel did not hesitate to ask her if it is true that she owns Christian Domínguez's chifas. Given this, the cumbia singer had a forceful response.

“The chifa is going to give it back to you, is it yours?” Chola Chabuca asked Pamela. In this regard, Franco ruled out that the chifas inaugurated by his ex-partner in different parts of Peru belong to him. In that sense, she would not have invested money in these premises. “No, sister, no, Christian has his thing,” she added.

It should be noted that the chain of chifasTusan WokofChristian DominguezIt started in the middle of the pandemic. This venture was carried out with the collaboration of Pamela Franco, who supported with ideas for the business. The establishments began to open in Lima in August 2020. The idea arose as a need to generate income during a difficult period for artists due to health restrictions.

Why were Christian Domínguez and Karla Tarazona seen together in the gym?

Some days ago, Karla TarazonaHe explained that his meeting withChristian Dominguezin the La Mackyna gym was pure coincidence. The host clarified that, although both train at the same location, their schedules almost never coincide.

This time, they met because Domínguez was recording content for her social networks, while she arrived at the location with a friend. Tarazona highlighted that she now maintains a good relationship with Christian for the well-being of her son.

