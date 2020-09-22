China is considering a war against the United States and is making it known. In a video released by the Chinese Air Force, nuclear-capable Xian H-6 bombers bombard a small island in the Pacific. The problem is that the destroyed runway looks suspiciously similar to that at Guam, a major US base. And the description of the video sounds like a warning: “We are the defenses of air security and the homeland. We have the mission and the ability to always defend the security of the sky,” describes the military. Chinese air.

A new show of force after the visit of a senior American official to Taiwan, an island that Beijing considers Chinese but which continues to dissent. “It is a political provocation and it encourages the arrogant attitude of the Taiwanese separatist forces,” said Chinese diplomacy spokesman Wang Wenbin. China is carrying out military exercises in the region and wants to send a message to the whole world. Between Beijing and Washington, relations are at their lowest.

