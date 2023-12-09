Home page politics

Taiwanese soldier during a military exercise in Kaohsiung (archive photo). © Ceng Shou Yi/Imago

China wants to incorporate Taiwan – but when? According to a report, Beijing’s massive gold purchases could provide information. A Taiwanese expert, however, cites other criteria.

China’s government leaves no doubt about its plans: democratically governed Taiwan should sooner or later become part of its own territory – ideally by peaceful means, but if necessary also by force. “We will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option to take any necessary measures,” said state and party leader Xi Jinping around last year. When China will take its threats seriously is a matter of great debate among experts. The year 2027 is sometimes mentioned when China’s People’s Liberation Army will turn 100 and, according to Xi, will have reached “world-class level”. Analysts also consider the year 2049 – the People’s Republic will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding – to be a possible date of attack.

In any case, one thing is clear: Should China actually launch a full-scale attack on Taiwan, the first signs of appropriate preparations would become apparent months or even years in advance. According to a report by television channel n-tv, one such sign is the Chinese government’s desire to increase its gold reserves. Beijing could need these gold reserves if the country were to be hit with sanctions by the US and its allies following an attack on Taiwan – an extremely likely scenario such as this Ukraine war has shown.

“Prepare for financial sanctions”: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?

Before Russia’s attack on its neighboring country, Moscow had built up large gold reserves; according to the industry organization World Gold Council, the Russian central bank’s gold treasure grew from 400 tons in 2007 to 2,298.5 tons by the start of the war in early 2022. With the panic purchases, Russia got ahead of international sanctions. China is now also creating larger reserves of the expensive precious metal. At the beginning of November, the economic service Bloomberg reported that Beijing had bought large amounts of gold in the past twelve months, most recently 23 tons in October. The country has a total of 2,215 tons of gold.

A Reuters analysis recently revealed that “hundreds of Chinese economists, financial experts and geopolitical analysts” are busy analyzing the impact of sanctions on Russia in order to find out what similar punitive measures could mean for China. “Against the backdrop of intensified strategic competition between China and the US and the conflict over the Taiwan Strait, we should be prepared for the US to repeat this model of financial sanctions against China,” Reuters quoted a research fellow at China’s central bank as saying.

“Grey zone activities”: China increases pressure on Taiwan

So there are signs of an impending Chinese attack on Taiwan? Sheu Jyh-Shyang, a military expert at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taipei, doesn’t think so. China wants to make itself more independent of the West and the US dollar by purchasing gold; However, Sheu does not want to establish a connection with the Taiwan conflict. “If China prepares for an invasion, it will do so by preparing appropriate material, such as ammunition,” says Sheu IPPEN.MEDIA. There would also be a vacation ban for officers and soldiers, for example. In addition, according to Sheu, China would “transport troops and material to the provinces that lie opposite Taiwan.” But none of this is currently known.

Nevertheless, Beijing is clearly increasing the pressure on Taiwan. Fighter jets and warships cross the median line, the unofficial border between the two countries, almost every day. Such “grey zone activities” – located somewhere on the borderline between war and peace – are intended to break the morale of Taiwanese people and underscore China’s willingness to use force against the island if necessary. China is also interfering in the ongoing Taiwanese presidential election campaign, for example with disinformation campaigns. Beijing wants to prevent the candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Ching-te, from winning. China views Lai as a “separatist” who wants to lead Taiwan to formal independence from China.

According to Charles Q. Brown, the new Chief of Staff of the US Armed Forces, vigilance is necessary in any case. In an interview with US News Magazine Newsweek The general recently said of a possible attack by the People’s Republic on Taiwan: “We want and should be concerned about whether it happens or not.” (sh)