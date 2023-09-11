TOKYO — In Guangdong province on China’s southern coast, a woman posted a photo of a packaged Japanese-brand air conditioner that she planned to return in protest. In southwestern China, a Japanese pub owner posted a video of himself tearing down anime posters and breaking bottles, saying he planned to reopen as a Chinese bistro. In many posts like this one on social media, the phrase “wastewater contaminated with nuclear material” has appeared — the same expression used by the Chinese government to refer to Japan’s release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from the ruined plant. Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Even before Japan began pumping out the first portion of more than a million tons of wastewater last month, China had mounted a campaign to spread disinformation about the safety of the spill, sparking anger and fear.

The release of water, 12 years after the nuclear plant was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami, prompted China to resort to its old playbook of fomenting diplomatic chaos with its Asian rival. In 2012, Chinese protesters, escorted by police, attacked sushi restaurants after Japanese activists landed on an island claimed by both China and Japan. But this time around, Beijing may have a broader agenda: With China and the United States seemingly increasingly dividing the world into an us-versus-them framework, experts say China is trying to sow doubts about Japan’s credibility and present his allies as conspirators. The US, the European Union and Australia support Japan’s water dumping.

Scientists, including Chinese experts invited to serve on an International Atomic Energy Agency working group, have said the spill would have very little effect on human health or the environment.

However, China’s Foreign Ministry last month suspended imports of Japanese seafood, after months of condemnation by the Chinese government and its affiliated media outlets over Japan’s dumping scheme. Thousands of callers from China bombarded Tokyo municipal offices, more than 250 kilometers from the Fukushima plant, with harassing messages.

According to Logically, a tech startup that helps counter misinformation, social media posts mentioning Fukushima by Chinese state media, officials or pro-China influencers have increased 15-fold since the beginning of the year.

The posts have omitted crucial details, such as the fact that Japan is removing almost all radioactive material before discharging the water. They also fail to acknowledge that China’s own nuclear power plants discharge wastewater with much higher levels of radioactive material.

The parastatal China Central Television and the China Global Television Network have aired paid ads denouncing the release of water on Facebook or Instagram in multiple countries and languages, suggesting that China is trying to recruit more countries to its side in what has been compared with a new Cold War.

“The main question is not whether seafood from Japan is safe,” said Hamsini Hariharan, China expert for Logically. “This is part of China’s effort to say that the current world order is flawed.”

Some critics say Japan has not always helped itself. They have questioned whether the Tokyo Electric Power Company, which operated the Fukushima plant, can be trusted to meet its commitment to remove most of the radioactive material from the water over the 30 years of the planned release. And they say neighboring countries should have been consulted before Japan announced the decision to release the wastewater.

By: Motoko Rich and John Liu