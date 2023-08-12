Home page politics

From: Frank Sieren

Split

Local workers and workers from China building an oil pipeline in Niger. © Boureima Hama/AFP

With the coup in Niger, Europe and the USA continue to lose influence in Africa. China in particular will benefit from this – if the military situation remains stable.

The military coup in Niger rebalances the balance of power between the BRICS countries China, Russia and India on the one hand and France and the USA on the other. The West does not accept the military coup; the putschists, in turn, act anti-Western. China’s presence, on the other hand, is “unaffected by the coup,” says Rahmane Idrissa, a researcher at the African Studies Center at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

With a share of 18.7 percent, China is already Niger’s largest trading partner, ahead of the former colonial power France (14.1 percent) and India (8.5 percent). Should coup leader General Abdourahmane Tchiani continue his anti-Western course and stay in power, China, as the second largest foreign investor to date, could even overtake France in this field.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with China.Table Professional Briefing before – she had published first China.Table on August 09, 2023. Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Niger probably lost to the West due to the overthrow

Niger was extremely important for Europe under the last democratic government in the Sahel until the coup. The coups in the neighboring states of Mali and Burkina Faso had made Niger the geostrategic bastion of the West in the region. What cheap Russian gas meant for Germany, cheap Nigerien uranium meant for France, which continues to rely heavily on nuclear power. Niger is also militarily important for the West. So far, not only German and French troops have been stationed in the country; the US has been operating Niger Air Base 201 there since 2016, one of its few permanent US military bases in Africa.

All of this is now hanging in the balance since General Tchiani took power at the end of July and ousted the incumbent, democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Tchiani immediately ended military cooperation with the French. This is bitter because France had already had to withdraw its troops from there after the military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso.

China with many projects in Niger

In any case, China and Niger have already built a lot together and still have a lot planned. Beijing is in the process of building a 2,000-kilometer oil export pipeline. And they want to mine the uranium deposits together. A joint industrial park is also planned.

The oil pipeline is already more than 60 percent complete. Capable of transporting 60,000 barrels of oil per day, it will be the longest pipeline in Africa when operational. It runs through Benin in the south and ends at the Gulf of Guinea, near Lagos, a Nigerian city of 16 million people. It will be the first to connect the 650-million-barrel Agadem oil field, which Petro China and Niger have jointly developed since 2008, to the international market.

In general, Niger only became an oil producer with the help of China. The production of the oil field is now to be expanded. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, together with the pipeline, investments of around four billion US dollars are involved. So far, according to calculations by the US Embassy, ​​China has invested 2.61 billion in Niger, making it the second largest investor after the French.

Investments also include a 20,000 barrel per day oil refinery to meet Niger’s needs. China holds a 60 percent stake in the facility. Niger’s imports from China have increased by an average of 14 percent a year to 441 million US dollars in 2021 over the past 26 years, and exports by a good 33 percent to 344 million US dollars.

China and Niger: joint uranium mining

Joint uranium production is also progressing. Just over a month ago, then-President Bazoum received a delegation from the China National Uranium Corporation (CNUC) to negotiate conditions for a Chinese takeover of the Nigerien Société des Mines d’Azelik (Somina). The project was initially abandoned nine years ago because of the low international uranium prices at the time. “Now international prices are cheaper,” said Ousseini Hadizatou Yacouba, Mines Minister under Bazoum Niger. “Now it’s easier for us to develop the sector with all our partners, including CNUC, which already has the operating license.”

Niger is one of the five largest uranium suppliers in the world. Roughly a quarter of Europe’s uranium imports and a third of France’s uranium imports come from Niger. With 56 nuclear power plants, France is one of the countries with the most nuclear power plants after the USA. Germany also imports nuclear power from France in phases. Germany can therefore have no interest in the uranium of the French going to China in the future.

Stronger Chinese presence in Niger

Beijing, on the other hand, is under great pressure to diversify its uranium suppliers: 70 percent of China’s uranium imports come from just three countries: Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia. Even without the coup, China would have pushed for a stronger presence in Niger. The coup, however, could accelerate the development. At least that’s what Gyude Moore, former Minister for Public Procurement in Liberia and now Senior Policy Fellow at the Center for Global Development in Washington, fears: “China has no preferences in terms of regime type. If Western governments pull out, China’s influence will automatically increase.”

However, it is not yet clear that this will happen. Meanwhile, it is clear that Tchiani does not have the support of the African Union. On July 29, she gave the putschists a two-week ultimatum, which the UN Security Council supports, to restore the old balance of power. So far there are no signs that the putschists want to bow to the pressure.

China: neutrality, but pro bazoum

In this mixed situation, China is behaving more neutrally than the West and the African Union. According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, China hopes that the politicians in Niger will “peacefully resolve their differences through dialogue” and “restore normal order” and “stability and development” “as soon as possible.” That China is serious about the situation shows that the embassy in Niger called on Chinese nationals to avoid traveling to Niger unless absolutely necessary.

Nevertheless, in the statement, Beijing took a clear position in favor of the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. He is “a friend of China” and Beijing hopes “that his personal integrity is guaranteed,” explains Wu Peng, head of the Africa department at the foreign ministry. By Chinese standards, that’s a fairly clear commitment to Bazoum – and shows that China needs political stability for its economic activities. Whether General Tchiani can provide that is uncertain.