As a result, Google has become the most visited site on the Internet.
But it does not seem that this situation will continue, at least according to a new survey, which found that two-thirds of Internet users prefer sites suggested by the quick response bot “ChatGPT” more than sites suggested by “Google”.
Results
- Survey respondents stated that ChatGPT’s suggestions matched more with their questions than those offered by Google.
- The results showed that 65 percent voted for ChatGPT, compared to 35 percent for Google.
- For questions about local affairs, such as asking about a city or region, ChatGPT was more popular than Google.
- The two digital platforms have shown vastly different results in the sites they suggest to the public.
The threat is imminent
- The study was organized by UK-based digital marketing agency ClickPop.
- The study relied on providing a free tool that contains a search bar, in which users type any service or product they want to search for.
- After searching for such things as tickets, two lists of sites appear representing all of ChatGPT’s and Google’s list of suggestions results.
- Then, the participants are asked to click on a survey in which they choose which one is the best.
- The agency’s founder, David Richter, said the findings of the study show that the threat posed by ChatGPT and artificial intelligence to Google is very real, not just a prediction.
- He added that he expects Google to make massive changes to the ranking of its search results, to confront the new competitor.
