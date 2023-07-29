As a result, Google has become the most visited site on the Internet.

But it does not seem that this situation will continue, at least according to a new survey, which found that two-thirds of Internet users prefer sites suggested by the quick response bot “ChatGPT” more than sites suggested by “Google”.

Results

Survey respondents stated that ChatGPT’s suggestions matched more with their questions than those offered by Google.

The results showed that 65 percent voted for ChatGPT, compared to 35 percent for Google.

For questions about local affairs, such as asking about a city or region, ChatGPT was more popular than Google.

The two digital platforms have shown vastly different results in the sites they suggest to the public.

The threat is imminent