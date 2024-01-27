Charging at a household socket in a parking garage is not recommended. But is it allowed or not?

Electric cars and enclosed spaces: it's a questionable combination. Whether it is a boat or a parking garage. Of course, countless EVs are parked in Dutch parking garages every year and things almost never go wrong. Yet there is indeed a risk: if an EV goes haywire in a parking garage, it can cause major problems.

A few years ago, the fire brigade sounded the alarm about the risks of EVs in a parking garage. They warned that an “uncontrollable fire” could occur. This is because a burning lithium-ion battery continues to burn for a very long time and can also release toxic substances. That makes it very difficult for the fire brigade.

There are now also stricter rules, which have been introduced from this year. For example, all charging points in a parking garage must be able to be switched off at the same time and charging must no longer be carried out via a household socket. Not that many people do this, but still…

However, there is an important footnote: these requirements only apply to new construction or renovation of a parking garage. In other words: if you see someone with a reel in a parking garage charging their hybrid, that is still allowed. Even though it is seen as unsafe.

Not everyone agrees with this. VvE charging desk speaks of “a crazy situation” that “cannot be maintained”. They therefore advise all homeowners' associations to avoid charging via a regular socket. Nevertheless, the conclusion is: it is not prohibited.

Header photo: an electric Rolls in a parking garage, spotted by @flyerbunch

