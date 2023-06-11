the electric car ChangLi S1 Pro has become the ‘cheap’ electric vehicle most desired in the world, since its price of 20 thousand pesos makes it an item desired by many.

Despite the fact that everything related to this car sounds wonderful, the reality is very different, according to a tiktoker who revealed that the real price of this car already in Mexico is several times higher.

This was explained by the TikTok user Tony el Aduanero, who explained the additional costs of bringing this car to Mexico. As the first hurdle he pointed out the shipping costs which will double the price of the ChangLi S1 Pro.

“We really see how much it costs to bring the cheapest car in the world…1,300 dollars for the car plus 1,000 dollars for shipping, it’s still quite cheap, and in pesos it’s about 41,000 pesos.”

Tony Aduanero revealed that the customs processing fee, VAT and other additional costs are added to the shipping costs, for which the real price of the car exceeds the factory sale price by several times.

Due to the above, the tiktoker called on Internet users not to despair and acquire and inform themselves about the real cost and risks of importing this Chinese electric vehicle.