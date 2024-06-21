After the scandalous separation between the Mexican singer, Christian Nodaland the Argentine artist known as Cazzu, a strong rumor settled in the last hours ensuring that she I would be pregnant again by him. This occurs in the middle of the romance that goes on with Angela Aguilar.

According to the criteria of

Julieta Cazzuchelli recently became the mother of a baby girl named Inti, who she shares with Nodal. In the latest photos of her, she does not appear to be pregnant, quite the opposite, a flat and very worked abdomen. After almost two years of being together, the singing couple separated, with their daughter just a few months old.

BOMB! Cazzu pregnant again with Nodal? | Did Don Vergoglio give them his blessing in Italy? Watch out for all the gossip we have for you! 🔥🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/XdGaPhprPA — VivalaviMx (@VivalaviMx) June 18, 2024

Nodal and Angela Aguilar

After announcing their separation in May, days later, the singer announced his new relationship with the young 20-year-old artist, Ángela Aguilar. Nodal revealed her new relationship just hours after the Argentine singer made her defense.

On a tour in Mexico, on June 11, the singer invited his new partner to the stage to perform the song “Por mujeres como tú”, when at that moment they kissed in public, while the fans celebrated with screams and applause.

The kiss that revealed the romance between the two Photo:MEZCALENT Share

Other media dedicated to entertainment stated that she could be pregnant, which is why he proposed to her in Italy. However, Angela herself came out to deny it.

In an interview that the singer gave to Hello!said that there is “still” no baby and that it is “a beautiful stage, I have never had the opportunity to feel this way, to live this dream, to grow.”