With video A lot of damage and one dead after a storm in Italy: 16-year-old girl in a tent died due to a fallen tree

The north of Italy was hit by extreme storms on Monday evening, with hailstones that were ‘the size of eggs’, according to witnesses. A 16-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree. Holidaying Dutch people did not know what hit them during the storm. ,,It came down with such force”, says Janet de Vos. “Really bizarre.”